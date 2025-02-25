Possibility of Toni Storm breaking AEW record at Revolution leaves fans divided

Many fans believe Toni Storm and another AEW star should break a huge record at the Revolution event while several think otherwise. She and Mariah May are set to wrestle their third match in the next few days at the show. Many fans suggest that the duo should main event the show. If this happens, it would break a huge record as AEW has yet to put women in the main event spot of a pay-per-view.

During their first encounter at All In 2024, the Glamour defeated her mentor for the AEW Women's World Championship. The Timeless star then returned and earned her spot to face her prodigy at Grand Slam Australia. After a hard-fought battle, Toni Storm recaptured her title in the main event of the Australian event. However, that show was a television special and not a PPV. Their third match is being deemed as 'The Hollywood Ending.'

The story has been going on for more than a year. Despite being lengthy, their rivalry still feels fresh. This might be the end of the story, and therefore, it could close the show. The only issue is that the promotion has a tradition of putting the AEW World Championship bouts during the end of the pay-per-view. Jon Moxley and Cope will battle for the world title after two months of bloodied rivalry.

Many want Jon Moxley and Cope to be the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view, as it represents the company's top championship. However, many argue that Toni and Mariah's story is better than any other story in the company.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans argue over who should main event Revolution

Konnan points out a flaw during Toni Storm and Mariah May

The 'Timeless' star became a four-time AEW Women's World Championship in her home country, Australia. After a great match, Toni won the match via a small package.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan claimed that Toni Storm shouldn't have won with a mere roll-up as she was in her country and should have emerged victorious in a dominant way.

"Why are you protecting Mariah May like that? Just beat and that its you know... this is the main event in Australia, hometown girl getting the title and you do the roll up... I could not believe that," she said.

It will be interesting to see which match will close the Revolution pay-per-view.

