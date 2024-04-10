Potential speculation on what could air during the unseen All In footage on AEW Dynamite

AEW will air the footage of All In backstage altercation and many are speculating on what could be the actual content of the footage.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Punk stated that he choked Jack Perry after a brief argument on 'the real glass incident.' After a few days of the interview, The Young Bucks announced that they would air the backstage footage of what transpired backstage at Wembley Stadium.

A prominent reporter, Bryan Alvarez, discussed about what could be present in the footage of All In airing this Wednesday.

Bryan, while speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, spoke about Jack Perry's side of the story, where Punk reportedly attempted to put him in a Guillotine hold and he either avoided it, or easily unlocked the submission hold. Later, Samoa Joe told the duo to knock it off and ended things.

"The side of the story that came from the Jack Perry side was that after the match, ... Punk, with several people, came upto Jack Perry and said 'Do we have a problem?' and Jack Perry said 'We don't have a problem'. And Punk said that something to the effect of 'You know I could f you up right?' And CM Punk then either hit or pie-faced Jack Perry, attempted to put him in a Guillotine. And either Jack prevented the Guillotine or easily got out of the Guillotine. And then, Punk threw some swings and then it was broken up and Samoa Joe told them knock it off. That is the side of the story that is the non-Punk side. My guess is that's largely what we are gonna see on Dynamite," Bryan said. (00:32 - 01:37)

CM Punk reveals what he said to Tony Khan before quitting AEW

After being fired from AEW, Punk made a spectacular return to WWE last year at Survivor Series: WarGames. Speaking in a recent interview with The MMA Hour, The Voice of The Voiceless disclosed what he said to AEW President after his altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

"This place is a f***ing joke. You're a clown. I quit," said Punk to Khan

It's only a matter of a few hours now if AEW's teases turn out to be true and fans get to see what really happened between Jack Perry and CM Punk at All In when the footage airs on Dynamite.

