Powerhouse Hobbs celebrates 1 year anniversary of AEW signing, Comments on his upcoming match with CM Punk 

CM Punk will have his hands full next Friday on AEW Rampage Grand Slam as he takes on rising star Powerhouse Hobbs in a singles match.

In anticipation of their clash next week, Powerhouse Hobbs took to Twitter to reflect on the past year, as today marked the 1-year anniversary of Hobbs signing with AEW.

Hobbs tweeted the following:

Hobbs joined AEW in September last year after brief appearances on AEW: Dark. He went on to impress Tony Khan at All Out 2020 pay-per-view, where he competed in the 21-Casino Battle Royal Match. Khan would announce on September 16th that Hobbs had officially signed to AEW full-time.

Hobbs marks the second opponent that CM Punk will have in AEW following his victory over Darby Allin at AEW: All Out earlier this month.

Hobbs shared an inspirational story about signing with AEW

On an episode of Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, Hobbs recalled the story of him joining AEW. He pointed out that he had been fired from his previous job, and was desperately looking for work.

"I got laid off in March and I didn't go to APW until July and my daughter was born in May. So it was like man, what am I going to do but I gotta do whatever to put food on the table. A couple of fast food chains wouldn't even hire me like, wouldn't call me back so I was like... I had some money saved up which helped out but eventually if you keep using your savings it's going to run out and that's what I don't want to happen," Hobbs said. (h/t Sportskeeda)

