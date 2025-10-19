Powerhouse Hobbs sends a cryptic message after The Opps turn heel at AEW WrestleDream

By Karan Raj
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:16 GMT
The Opps attacking Hangman Page at WrestleDream 2025 [Image via AEW
The Opps attacking Hangman Page at WrestleDream 2025 [Image via AEW's YouTube]

The AEW universe was shocked at WrestleDream 2025 last night when the Opps, led by Samoa Joe, turned heel at the pay-per-view. Now, Powerhouse Hobbs has sent a cryptic message referencing the incident.

Hangman Page and Samoa Joe tore the house down last night, delivering an instant classic AEW World Championship match at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis. Despite his efforts, the Samoan Submission Machine couldn't take the title from the Anxious Perennial Cowboy, eating the pin after a barrage of Buckshot Lariats. Following the bout, Joe's Opps stablemates Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata hit the ring, and a moment of respect between the four men in the ring was observed. However, the moment was short-lived as, in a shocking turn of events, Joe clobbered Hangman to the mat, after which Hobbs and Shibata beat the World Champion down, and all three men turned heel in the process. Now, Hobbs has referenced the incident with a cryptic message online.

Taking to X, "The MONSTAR" shared a photo of the Opps and Hangman Page raising each others hands post-match but with a blantant X across Page in the image. Moreover, the caption of the post interestingly referenced a famous Tupac song called Troublesome 96.

"TROUBLESOME 96 #AEWWrestleDream #TheOpps," wrote Hobbs

The Opps set for huge title defense on AEW Dynamite

WrestleDream 2025 featured a major tornado trios match between The Hurt Syndicate (MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley) and Ricochet teaming with the Gates of Agony. The Syndicate won the match, but more importantly, the winner would become the number one contender for the AEW World Trios title, which the Opps currently hold.

The match was made official earlier today and is scheduled for the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The bout also gives us an interesting prospect of seeing a heel Opps facing off against a face Hurt Syndicate. It remains to be seen which team will walk away with the titles. Will the Opps retain, or will the Hurt Syndicate dethrone Samoa Joe and his team? Sound off in the comments!

