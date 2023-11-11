"Punk already booked his future feud," "I CANT HANDLE THIS" - Fans explode after CM Punk drops another WWE return hint

Since CM Punk's release by AEW due to the events of All In, rumors about his imminent return to WWE after almost a decade started making rounds.

In addition, wrestling fans began noticing subtle references relating to the Second City Saint on WWE programming. These range from commentators speaking Punk's famous line to a superstar using the 45-year-old's finisher, GTS, out of nowhere.

All these instances added fuel to the fire, making a large section of fans gradually start believing that a return to Stamford-based company is finally in the cards for the Straight Edge Superstar. Recently, another hint has been dropped, and this time by the former WWE Champion himself through social media.

Grayson Waller was a guest commentator on last week's edition of Smackdown during a match between Kevin Owens and Austin Theory. A braggadocious Waller took to social media (Instagram) to post his picture on the commentary table and wrote:

"Even on commentary, nobody can touch me."

The post received a response from the Best in the World, who replied with an emoji, "😘."

The simple response by CM Punk was enough to make the fans go berserk. While most fans believed that the Second City Saint was just trolling, some believed he might have just booked his first return feud with Grayson Waller.

Here are the reactions:

While nothing can be said about Punk's WWE return until it happens, the story and the hype behind it have created some fun moments for wrestling fans and likely for the former WWE Superstar.

What happened when Cody Rhodes and CM Punk met backstage in AEW?

A video of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes has recently been making rounds on social media, which shows the Straight Edge Superstar interacting with a fan, with the American Nightmare standing alongside. The post says:

"A heartwarming moment backstage at AEW as CM Punk meets one of his biggest fans alongside Cody Rhodes! Witness the incredible connection between a wrestling legend and his dedicated supporter. The camaraderie and shared passion for the sport truly shine in this special encounter. Moments like these remind us of the magic that happens behind the scenes in the world of wrestling."

