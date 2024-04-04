"Punk cooked so bad he got his own turning on him" - Fans convinced one of CM Punk's best friends in AEW is unhappy

AEW star Dax Harwood recently cut a promo that was seemingly directed at his best friend, CM Punk. According to fans, Dax Harwood is unhappy with Punk's recent comments about the company.

The Best in The World was a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani this past week, where Punk openly voiced his frustrations with his former workplace, AEW. CM Punk revealed that nobody reached out to him during his tricep recovery, and he was abandoned at the airport at last year's All In pay-per-view. The Second-City Saint further stated that he called the company a joke on Tony Khan's face before eventually quitting the promotion.

After AEW Dynamite went off the air, Dax Harwood cut an emotional promo and spoke to fans. The FTR member told fans not to worry about the things they hear from other wrestling companies, seemingly taking a shot at CM Punk.

Fans believe Dax Harwood has turned on CM Punk after his recent comments.

"Punk cooked so bad he got his own turning on him thoughts," wrote one fan.

What did Dax Harwood say about CM Punk after AEW Dynamite?

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with Adam Copeland cutting a passionate promo, which was seemingly seen as a response to CM Punk's recent comments. FTR member Dax Harwood also got himself into the mix after the show went off the air as he comforted the fans in a heart-to-heart conversation. Harwood's comments came off as a surprise to many as he is one of the best friends of Punk.

“With it being someone’s dream, with it being all of our dreams, there is always gonna be, and you probably know this. In your everyday life, there is gonna be somebody who tries to strip it down. Strip it from you, take it away from you, and take your joy away. Don't let them do it!” he said.

The former Tag Team Champion continued:

“I don't care if it's in another company. Don't let anybody strip you of what you love, what you are passionate about, and what you wake up for every single day. I know I’ll talk about it to add miles and to the point of annoyance. I have what I perceive to be my God, my wife, my daughter, and professional wrestling. That's it. That's all I've got! AEW affords me that luxury. AEW affords me that life. And now, not only does AEW afford me that life, they afford me to do it with my best friends in front of all you people.”

It will be interesting to see if The Voice of The Voiceless reacts to these comments in the future.

