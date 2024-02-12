"Pure garbage," "Just needs to retire" - AEW fans disappointed with Bryan Danielson’s actions at recent event

Last night, Bryan Danielson faced Zack Sabre Jr. in a rematch from their bout at WrestleDream four months ago. Some people weren't a fan of a certain spot during the match and claimed this was a low moment in Danielson's career.

At last night's NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka, Japan, The American Dragon took on the British star. Sabre Jr. was looking for retribution after he lost during their previous match, and he ended up being successful.

Fans talked about a moment in the match when the two were wrapped up in holds, and they began taunting one another. Bryan Danielson started this by spitting in the face of Zack Sabre Jr. The British star retaliated by slapping him in the face, but Danielson was unfazed and continued taunting him further. This then led the two to exchange kicks to the face.

This began a discourse, and some fans criticized how far Bryan Danielson's career had dipped. Some wondered why others enjoyed these types of moments and claimed that he had fallen off and should retire.

Others had a more positive response to the spot, as for them, this was real wrestling. They considered the match to be one of the best to start the year.

Check out the reactions below:

Bryan Danielson acknowledges his loss to Zack Sabre Jr.

Following his loss at yesterday's NJPW event, Bryan Danielson acknowledged his opponent as he finally set the record between them.

Although they were tied one win apiece, Bryan claimed that the British star could now be called the best technical wrestler in the world. He admitted that he could not be called a kid anymore and that he was special, and he confirmed this in the ring.

"The best technical wrestler in the world, it's not me anymore. It's Zack Sabre Jr. I hope the Japanese fans appreciate every time they get to see him. Because that kid.. no, no, no, scratch that, he's not a kid anymore.. That man, is special. And I felt how special he was in the ring tonight.. Just to think, of all the people I've spent time in the ring with, [it's] Zack Sabre Jr. is the best technical wrestler I've ever been in the ring with."

A third installment for this matchup may still happen, and Danielson would like to see it on neutral ground. One possible avenue for this would be at their respective promotions' crossover event Forbidden Door, happening later this year.

