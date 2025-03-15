"Put the fries in the bag. You’re washed," - Fans savagely roast Ricochet over his audacious message to WWE's The Miz

People are not very fond of Ricochet, and since he turned heel in AEW, he's gotten an insane amount of heat from the pro wrestling world. Fans recently roasted him badly after he took a shot at WWE Superstar The Miz.

A fan on X (fka Twitter) asked people to comment on whether they would like to see Miz join Tony Khan's roster. The tweet caught The One and Only's attention, and he claimed that if The A-lister were to join All Elite Wrestling, he would destroy the WWE veteran on the microphone.

The Human Highlight Reel's mic skills have always been negatively discussed among fans. Though he's improved a lot over the years, people still consider him bad on the microphone. Therefore, fans ridiculed his overconfidence, mocking his claim that he could outshine Miz in a promo battle.

Here is what they had to say about his dig on The Miz:

"Gonna be honest. It could be Ricochet vs Nobody on the mic, and somehow Nobody would come out on top," wrote this one.

"Bro you’re one of the worst promos in pro wrestling the hell," read another comment.

"The miz would own you so bad on the mic baldie," wrote a fan.

"I don’t think you could beat my 5 year old nephew on the mic homie," said another.

Fans playing WWE 2K25 caught Ricochet's attention

Victor Taylor Perry of The Wrestling Club recently shared a video of his students playing the latest WWE 2K25 video game. The clip caught the AEW star's attention, and he got upset that the kids didn't use his character in the game.

"I dont see a Ricochet character?? Little Ingrates!" he wrote.

The Human Highlight left WWE in July 2024, so he's no longer in the new 2K game. He joined AEW soon after that and made his debut at All In: London 2024.

