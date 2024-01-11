Randy Orton likes tweet mocking AEW President Tony Khan

Randy Orton recently liked a hilarious tweet making fun of AEW President Tony Khan, and it has caught the attention of eagle-eyed wrestling fans.

Khan became the talk of the town a couple of days back when he put out a bunch of tweets criticizing WWE's decision to have Jinder Mahal challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship next week. As expected, his comments went viral, with many within the wrestling business voicing their thoughts.

Eric Bischoff, Corey Graves, and Booker T, just to name a few, reacted to the posts. Though he didn't explicitly write anything against Tony Khan, Randy Orton's recent media activity has got the fans buzzing. A Twitter user shared a screenshot of The Viper liking a tweet about how Khan's comments inadvertently got Jinder Mahal trending.

Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal go a long way back. It was Orton whom The Modern Day Maharaja defeated at Backlash 2017 to capture the WWE Championship. The duo eventually had a lengthy feud for the gold.

Matt Morgan recently blasted AEW and Tony Khan

In a recent interview, Matt Morgan didn't mince his words before lashing out at Tony Khan and AEW. The wrestling veteran made it clear that All Elite Wrestling was nowhere close to challenging the Stamford-based promotion the way WCW did:

"Well, with respect, Tony, without an Eric, there is not you. No offense. It's just not because when you first started your company, you just wouldn't shut the f up about us being the new WCW. We're going to take it to WWE. I pray you do, but brother, you're nowhere near that now. You're not even mud ants compared to WWE right now as far as money goes. I pray you are," said Morgan.

Despite the backstage controversies, AEW always produces memorable TV shows, and they did the same with this week's episode of Dynamite.

