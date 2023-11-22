Randy Orton's potential heel turn should lead to WWE legend's return at Survivor Series, says Bully Ray

Randy Orton is set to make his return to WWE during this weekend's Survivor Series, but is there room for another to debut along with his return? According to Bully Ray, Orton turning heel would open the door for one of the biggest returns.

For months, Survivor Series has been one of the most anticipated Premium Live Events. Due to the event taking place in Chicago, many still believe that CM Punk will make his return, Bully Ray included.

During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray speculated that Randy Orton will turn heel but that it could still open the door to CM Punk debuting.

"You do the War Games, babyfaces go over, babyfaces are hands raised and out of nowhere, [Randy Orton hits the] RKO on Cody and 'Holy s**t, what just happened?' and everyone is in complete shock –- and then hit 'Cult of Personality.' Punk comes out on the stage, go off the air." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Fans have been hyping Randy Orton's return since the news broke, but only time will tell whether or not The Viper gives into his usual nature and betrays Cody Rhodes or if he retains their lengthy friendship instead.

Was Randy Orton's WWE return announced to throw off speculation of CM Punk appearing?

Some fans are still holding on to the belief that The Second City Saint will be at Survivor Series, despite reports shooting it down. According to a Fightful Select report, WWE has not changed its stance on CM Punk, and the star is still not planned for a return this weekend.

While many fans are becoming increasingly upset with reports like this, none of the reports have stated that a return is out of the question. While it seems like he won't be back this weekend, there would still be a massive opportunity to return during WrestleMania or the Royal Rumble.