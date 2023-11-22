Randy Orton's WarGames spot could be taken by a returning WWE legend at Survivor Series, according to fans

Fans are speculating on the possibility of former WWE Champion CM Punk making a surprise appearance at Survivor Series: WarGames, potentially replacing Randy Orton.

The recent announcement of Orton's return to WWE has led some fans to believe that CM Punk may not be returning after all. However, one fan has come up with an interesting theory suggesting that Orton may not actually show up in the ring.

This theory is based on the severity of Orton's injury, and the fact that Cody Rhodes did not explicitly mention his name when revealing the fifth member of his team.

The scenario states Drew Mcintyre takes out Orton backstage at Survivor Series: WarGames, leaving him motionless. This could potentially set the stage for CM Punk's return, as he joins Cody Rhodes' team in the WarGames match.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to this wild theory, with many expressing their excitement at the possibility of CM Punk returning and replacing Randy Orton.

Some fans argue that WWE wouldn't have announced Orton's return only to have him not compete, while others believe that Punk would prefer to face Shinsuke Nakamura in a match.

Check out the reactions beow:

It's clear that fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome of Survivor Series: WarGames and the potential return of CM Punk.

AEW star Britt Baker shares her thoughts on former WWE star CM Punk

CM Punk's termination from AEW came after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Since then, he has not made an appearance in the wrestling scene.

Speaking on Maggie & Perloff, Britt Baker discussed Punk’s time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

“CM Punk coming back to wrestling was one of the most historical things in All Elite Wrestling history, and always will be. You can’t take that out of the wrestling books. I’m really thankful we got to work with CM Punk. I learned some stuff from him, he was always really helpful and willing to work with younger talent."

She continued:

“It didn’t work out, it wasn’t a fit, but it’s always going to be part of the AEW story. It’s just that chapter is closed now. Everyone wishes him well, we hope and think he wishes AEW well too. It just didn’t work out. At the end of the day, how cool was it that CM Punk was in wrestling again for AEW, and got to wrestle in Chicago again?” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if former WWE Superstar CM Punk decides to come back to the squared circle or not.

Do you want to see Punk replacing Orton in the WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below.

