Randy Orton’s wife, CM Punk and others react to Charlotte Flair and Andrade celebrating Christmas

Many wrestling stars such as CM Punk, Brian Cage, and Thunder Rosa reacted to a picture of Andrade and Charlotte Flair that has left fans in awe.

Many AEW stars were given a hiatus to celebrate Christmas with their family this week. Fans all over the world are enjoying photos of their favorite wrestlers on different social media platforms.

Recently on Instagram, Adrade El Idolo posted a picture of himself celebrating Christmas alongside his wife Charlotte from Mexico.

"Feliz Navidad!! Merry Christmas!!" wished Andrade.

The couple has been happily married since May 2022. They worked together in WWE till 2021, before the AEW star asked for his release from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ric Flair wants to manage Andrade El Idolo in AEW

Ric Flair has been headlining every newsletter since his debut in AEW. The latter currently accompanies Sting to the ring.

While speaking with WrestleZone, the Nature Boy spoke about the possibility of managing his son-in-law after Sting's retirement.

“I want to manage Manny, what do you think? I hope it is sometime. Manny is a 240-pound heavyweight. If you didn’t see that match with him and Bryan Danielson, I was taken aback by it. Manny can do that nobody else can do. I would love to manage him, but that’s all after Sting if they keep me around,” Ric Flair said.

He continued :

“Let me tell you something, Manny’s a working fool. And he’s 240 pounds. He’s not a little kid. He’s a full-fledged heavyweight. He takes English lessons left and right, but it’s still hard to holler and scream and be fluent in English and say the things so that it comes out without being broken. In other words, I need to be there,” Flair pointed out.

On the latest edition of Collision, Andrade El Idolo lost to Eddie Kingston in the Continental Classic tournament,

