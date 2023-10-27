"Randy Orton sending another legend to AEW" - WWE Icon will be next to appear in Tony Khan's company after Ric Flair, according to fans

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair broke the internet when he showed up on AEW Dynamite yesterday as a part of Tony Khan’s gift for the soon-to-retire Sting.

Flair came out with his usual music and his famous strut, and all the fans in the arena rose up to their feet to applaud the aura of The Nature Boy.

After Tony Khan brought someone of Flair’s caliber to AEW, fans are now clamoring for the All Elite President to bring in one more former WWE legend. That legend is none other than Hulk Hogan.

"Randy Orton sending another legend to AEW," one fan tweeted.

Hulk Hogan making an appearance in AEW would shake the wrestling world and send a strong message to Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Tony Khan has beef with WWE legend Hulk Hogan

Tony Khan has been known to be quite vocal when it comes to social issues. A potential move to the Jacksonville-based promotion for Hulk Hogan may not happen, as TK once tweeted that the WCW icon is banned from AEW.

This came at a time when the United States was going through racial tensions amidst the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020. Hogan’s ex-wife Linda took to Twitter to comment on the mass looting that took place as part of the riots.

Tony Khan gave a fitting reply to the WWE Hall of Famer's ex-wife, saying:

"You’ve now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations."

In wrestling, they say that time heals everything. With Flair coming to AEW last night, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan lets bygones be bygones and bring in Hulk Hogan to give Sting a fitting farewell.

