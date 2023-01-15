"Rather see him rehired by Triple H" - Wrestling fans react to departed WWE Superstar's upcoming debut on AEW Dynamite

Fans have been reacting to the impending AEW debut of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, Kushida.

Kushida departed WWE in 2022 after having been an active part of NXT since 2020. He was an NXT Cruiserweight Champion and later sat into what appeared to be a mentor role alongside Ikemen Jiro as 'Jacket Time.' Since departing, he has worked dates for NJPW, where he is a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, as well as returning to IMPACT Wrestling.

After Darby Allin's TNT title defense against Juice Robinson on this week's AEW Rampage, it was announced that he would be defending the title against Kushida during next week's Dynamite. It will be the Japanese star's first foray into All Elite Wrestling, although he has wrestled for Tony Khan's other promotion, ROH.

Fans have since reacted to the announcement, with a large majority elated ahead of his arrival. Some, like the user below, expressed their desire for WWE CCO Triple H to bring him back.

Genderfluid Gaymer @PettyGay2023 @WrestlingCovers Probably a one time thing but I liked Kushida in WWE he was amazing, Although I'd rather see him rehired by Triple H @WrestlingCovers Probably a one time thing but I liked Kushida in WWE he was amazing, Although I'd rather see him rehired by Triple H

Others suggested that Kushida should win the title on his debut.

Darby won the TNT title from Samoa Joe during the first Dynamite of 2023. He has completed two title defenses thus far, first against Mike Bennett and now Juice Robinson.

Darby Allin is set to wrestle outside AEW alongside Sting and Great Muta

Outside his reign as TNT Champion, Darby Allin will join Sting to team with The Great Muta for his final match. Muta and Sting have shared a legendary rivalry over the years, so it only made sense for them to share the ring in Muta's final bout. Allin is Sting's protege, so naturally, he will work with them.

The trio will face Naomichi Marufuji, AKIRA, and Jinsei Shazuki on January 22nd, headlining the 'Great Muta Final Bye Bye' event in Yokohama Arena. Muta appeared to favor Sting and Darby Allin in September, helping the pair win their bout against the House of Black.

Are you looking forward to Kushida's AEW debut? Let us know in the comments section below.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes