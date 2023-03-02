"RAW after 'Mania" - Wrestling fans erupt at the possibility of Triple H signing the hottest free agent to WWE 

WWE continues to hit back hard against AEW's moves in the pro wrestling industry, and with Triple H at the helm, more stars are willing to jump over to him. Rumors are now suggesting that Jay White will be joining the Stamford-based company, and fans have taken to social media to give their two cents.

White has been a major player in Japan over the past few years and was the fifth leader of the prominent NJPW stable, The Bullet Club. Now that the veteran's time in the land of the rising sun is over, it seems that Jay is US-bound, and unfortunately for many hopeful fans, it doesn't seem like he'll go over to AEW.

In light of the speculation, fans took to the comments section of WrestlePurists' recent tweet to give their take after Super J-Cast shared their speculation on whether The Switchblade will likely end up in WWE. Some also pointed out how much of a win this would be for Triple H in the continued "war" against AEW.

Gavin @gavinwainio @thesuperjcast @WrestlePurists Seems like the signs are definitely pointing that way. My guess is we see him April 3rd in LA @thesuperjcast @WrestlePurists Seems like the signs are definitely pointing that way. My guess is we see him April 3rd in LA

🐜Kenn 💀🪓💎🇩🇪 (DE-NW) @Ozena @thesuperjcast What a win for WWE if it is true. A massive win for unknowing fans in the US. @thesuperjcast What a win for WWE if it is true. A massive win for unknowing fans in the US.

Carlos Delrio @riodeevil @thesuperjcast Most likely, will go to WWE. Yet the people who think he shows up the night after Mania are delusional. WWE core audience live in a bubble they don't know who Jay is. @thesuperjcast Most likely, will go to WWE. Yet the people who think he shows up the night after Mania are delusional. WWE core audience live in a bubble they don't know who Jay is.

Phil Mansfield @Mansfield_Phil_ @thesuperjcast Logical move, tbh. Hunter will take care of him and he can easily float between mid card and main event ala Rollins. @thesuperjcast Logical move, tbh. Hunter will take care of him and he can easily float between mid card and main event ala Rollins.

António Correia @AntonioC2317 @thesuperjcast Like i said its nothing its been reported that hes going to the E and that WWE are very convinced about him joining @thesuperjcast Like i said its nothing its been reported that hes going to the E and that WWE are very convinced about him joining

While this is still mere speculation, it would swing the momentum of the "war" largely in WWE's favor. Until Jay White shows up on RAW or SmackDown, fans will simply have to continue speculating as more and more rumors are released.

While Jay White's WWE debut is becoming more realistic, Tony Khan has publicly claimed that he wants the star in AEW

Fans quickly claimed that White would undoubtedly be AEW-bound simply because he appeared in the promotion before being one of the names to help usher in The Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Based on Tony Khan's recent podcast appearance, he was likely of the same mindset.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Still one of the hardest shots of the year.



Jay White debuting on AEW Dynamite. Still one of the hardest shots of the year.Jay White debuting on AEW Dynamite. https://t.co/bWtxwRJ17G

During his appearance on In The Kliq podcast, Tony Khan praised The Switchblade and expressed how badly he wanted to sign the star.

"He's [Jay White] one of the great wrestlers and we've definitely loved having him compete in AEW, wrestling against stars here. He was a big part of Forbidden Door last year and certainly would love to have him here working for us or fighting against us," said Khan. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Jay White will likely be getting massive offers from both promotions at this stage, and hopefully, for fans, the star will be booked prominently no matter where he ends up going.

