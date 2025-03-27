"Real Forbidden Door" - Fans erupt as huge WWE crossover kicks off AEW Dynamite

AEW opened tonight's edition of Dynamite where they revealed a major sponsor who once also worked with WWE. Fans reacted to this and believed that the situation was the closest thing to the forbidden door between them being opened.

A Minecraft Movie, which is set to hit theaters on April 4, was revealed to be a major sponsor of Dynamite tonight. The iconic game franchise is getting a movie adaptation, starring the likes of Jack Black and Jason Momoa. It was revealed earlier today that this was set to be the major sponsor for Kyle Fletcher's bout with Brody King.

The show also opened tonight with opening credits featuring some scenes from the upcoming movie. Interestingly, the movie has also been seen in WWE as a sponsor earlier, appearing in recent editions of their weekly shows and some of their videos on YouTube.

Fans were quick to react to this and were surprised at the Minecraft Movie sponsoring both companies simultaneously. Some fans mentioned that this was the closest thing to the forbidden door opening between the two companies. Neither fan expected that this movie would be what bridges them together.

Some fans also brought up how they preferred this partnership to WWE's crossover with Fortnite.

Fans react to the new partnership [Credit: Fan response on X]

AEW set to make adjustments to their show schedule

AEW has made Wednesday nights their signature window for Dynamite, and they have rarely had to make changes due to other events taking place that night. Collision has been more prone to change, as blockbuster sports events often take place during the weekend, and specifically on Saturday nights.

Fightful's Andrew Zarian, on a recent edition of Beyond the Belt, talked about how he found out from WBD that the network was planning on trying out some changes for Collision, seeing as they may have to compete with several other major sports events.

One of these is the NHL Stanley Cup, and it seems that AEW may try to pull off a four-hour time block for the shows instead. However, this was not set in stone just yet.

"Spoke to someone a couple weeks ago, and they were telling me that these are experiments that Warner is willing to try," Zarian said. "College basketball takes precedence, the NBA All Star weekend takes precedence. Rather than canceling the show, let’s put it on a different time slot and see if we could do something with it, maybe you’re going to attract different types of fans. We have another opportunity for this during the Stanley Cup, during the NHL Playoffs. So listen, anything could change here."

Last weekend, AEW tried to experiment on their shows, splitting Collision into two one-hour shows across the weekend due to the NCAA's March Madness. This ended up being a success, and their plans could end up doing the same.

