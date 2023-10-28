Real-life rivals finally end their long-running feud on AEW Rampage

In the latest edition of AEW Rampage, the opening bout saw the former Proud 'N Powerful members collide against one another. Mike Santana and Ortiz locked horns to settle their real-life differences.

This was a no count out or disqualification match. Both the wrestlers gave it their all in an attempt to win the match. After a vicious battle, Santana hit Ortiz with a modified Powerbomb to win the match.

Highlights of the match was Santana getting powerbombed through a table, and Mike suplexing Ortiz through chairs.

After the match, Mike offered Ortiz a fist bump, but Ortiz hesitated to return the gesture.

Following the match, Mike Santana posted the following tweet:

The duo apparently had real-life animosity backstage for several months now. As noted by Dave Meltzer, Mike Santana wasn't happy with the way he was being utilized in AEW, while Ortiz was happy getting a good paycheck. Despite their fall-out, Tony Khan insisted they work together.

The show also saw Abadon defeat Skye Blue, Anna Jay and Willow Nightingale, while main event saw Konosuke Takeshita defeating Kyle Fletcher. Fans also saw Don Callis invite MJF to join Don Callis family.

