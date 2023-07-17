"Really wish he would come to WWE", "the new JR" - Fans thank Tony Khan as 10-year veteran reportedly signs with AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has made waves in the wrestling world once again with the recent signing of ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the talented announcer joins the promotion on a multi-year contract.

It was reported that Riccaboni will be working several AEW Collision dates this summer, showcasing his skills to a wider audience. His performance on the latest edition of the Saturday night show received high praise from both fans and critics alike.

Riccaboni was initially offered a full-time role for Collision, but he declined, citing family commitments. Instead, he recommended the highly regarded Kevin Kelly, who has become a familiar voice in AEW.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for this signing. Many laud Tony Khan's decision, calling it one of the best additions to the promotion.

Furthermore, fans are eager to see Riccaboni make appearances on Dynamite, with some even suggesting he should replace Excalibur on the commentary team. They believe that Riccaboni's commentary skills are reminiscent of the legendary Jim Ross. The excitement surrounding him signing extends beyond AEW, with some fans expressing their wishes for him to join WWE.

Check out the reactions below:

Chubbster82 @Chubbster1982 @SeanRossSapp Really wish he would come to WWE and takeover on Raw from Kevin Patrick, no disrespect to KP but he's not on Ricci's level

Tremendous news!! One of the very best commentators in the biz. Fightful: Ian Riccaboni recently signed a multi-year deal with AEW.Tremendous news!! One of the very best commentators in the biz. Best AEW signing of all time twitter.com/wrestlingcover…

As the AEW roster expands with new signings, Ian Riccaboni's arrival brings a fresh dynamic to the commentary booth.

Tony Khan recently signed a former WWE talent to AEW

Former WWE star E.J. Nduka has reportedly been signed by Tony Khan, adding another exciting talent to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Nduka, who joined WWE in 2019 and was released from his contract in May 2021. He found success in Major League Wrestling where he won the MLW World Tag Team Championship.

After his contract with MLW expired in 2023, E.J. Nduka began making appearances for AEW on Dark and Dark: Elevation. It was reported that Nduka has officially signed with the promotion. There were previous reports of interest from other companies such as WWE, as well as promotions in Mexico and Japan.

WWE did have interest, but when former WWE SVP James Kimball was fired from WWE, a lot of the possible hires he was looking at weren't followed up on.



- @FightfulSelect E.J Nduka has signed with AEW.He's been under some sort of AEW deal for quite a while.WWE did have interest, but when former WWE SVP James Kimball was fired from WWE, a lot of the possible hires he was looking at weren't followed up on.

Although the exact details of his contract have yet to be revealed. Fans are eager to see what Nduka brings to the AEW roster and how he will make an impact in the promotion's dynamic.

What are your thoughts on Tony Khan signing Ian Riccaboni to his promotion on multi-year contract? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

