"Release him", "He will be back in WWE and challenge Cody" - Fans react to major AEW stars' fractured backstage relationship

Fans on Twitter have reacted to a recent reports that there has been no mending fences between AEW stars CM Punk and The Elite since the infamous brawl at the end of All Out.

Punk launched a verbal attack against The Elite during a media scrum following the pay-per-view, leading to a physical altercation, with both sides throwing punches and kicks. The brawl spilt out of the backstage area, with AEW officials and other wrestlers trying to break it up.

However, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the relationship between CM Punk and The Elite is far from being mended as "a lot of damage has been done."

The news has sparked a lot of discussion among wrestling fans on Twitter, with many expressing disappointment that the situation has not been resolved.

Check out the reactions below:

Valhalla Erikson @ValhallaErikson @WrestlePurists This will be a strong test of Tony's leadership. If he can sit both parties down and convince them to do business. I don't like Punk but even I can see AEW needs him right now. @WrestlePurists This will be a strong test of Tony's leadership. If he can sit both parties down and convince them to do business. I don't like Punk but even I can see AEW needs him right now.

Josh By Gosh @JoshbyGosh1982 @WrestlePurists If they don't all like really hash it out then him coming back will not help anything. Personally I think TK should have given him his release back when it happened and moved fully past all the drama. But if they can all work it out then good on all involved. @WrestlePurists If they don't all like really hash it out then him coming back will not help anything. Personally I think TK should have given him his release back when it happened and moved fully past all the drama. But if they can all work it out then good on all involved. 👍

ARS(16-2-2)❤️🤍🇲🇽 @Enyece to have one last great run before he calls it quits @WrestlePurists I just need myto have one last great run before he calls it quits @WrestlePurists I just need my 🐐 to have one last great run before he calls it quits

Jeremy Williams 🐯☯️ @Metalyger @WrestlePurists I can't see things getting resolved. Punk hasn't ever let things go between Colt Cabana, and I can't see him shaking hands and apologizing to Kenny, the Bucks, and Hangman for going into business for himself and burying them over internet rumors. @WrestlePurists I can't see things getting resolved. Punk hasn't ever let things go between Colt Cabana, and I can't see him shaking hands and apologizing to Kenny, the Bucks, and Hangman for going into business for himself and burying them over internet rumors.

Aziz @AzizKhalid23 @WrestlePurists The elite would probably walkout if Tony brings back punk @WrestlePurists The elite would probably walkout if Tony brings back punk

Some have speculated that there was a genuine altercation and that there may still be bad blood between Punk and The Elite.

Cody Rhodes takes aim at former AEW Champion CM Punk over criticism of The Elite

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has publicly criticized former AEW World Champion CM Punk for his rant against The Elite.

During an appearance on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes expressed his disappointment with former world champion CM Punk.

“I’m not putting any blame on anybody, but I just hated seeing that. Because, as the company grows, and I hope it continues to grow, I hope people remember the mission in the first place. Why we were there. And if you bring in people that don’t know the mission, things like that can happen. And I’m not saying he [Punk] didn’t know the mission or anything of that nature, but I was just bummed out."

Rhodes said CM Punk harmed something he had put a lot of effort into building with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Rhodes stated that The Elite played an instrumental role in building All Elite Wrestling into the success it is today and that Punk's comments had caused damage to their hard work.

This criticism further intensifies the ongoing tensions between CM Punk and The Elite. It remains to be seen whether The Second City Saint will return to the company.

Would you like to see CM Punk return to AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes