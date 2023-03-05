"RELEASE PLEASE" - Twitter erupts after Tony Khan reportedly pulls AEW star from TV 

The wrestling world recently reacted to Tony Khan reportedly pulling an AEW star from weekly programming. That talent is none other than Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's stablemate, Rebel.
The 44-year-old star made her first on-screen All Elite Wrestling appearance on the April 29, 2020 edition of Dynamite. While she has aligned with Baker and Hayter for the majority of her stint in the promotion, fans might not see the trio interact much if recent reports are anything to go by.
While speaking on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that due to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's babyface turn, there is a belief in AEW that Rebel might not be a viable partner for the duo. That is why she is "no longer being used" in the Jacksonville-based promotion's weekly programming.
AEW star Rebel has previously opened up about her alliance with Britt Baker
While speaking on the Excuse Me podcast in 2020, Rebel revealed that a Britt Baker segment showing the latter's dental office led to the two being teamed up together.
Tony Khan liked Rebel and Baker's chemistry and even called them "dynamic."
“What happened was Britt (Baker) was doing a segment showing her dental office and they wanted someone to speak on her behalf. She pushed me in front of the camera and Tony Khan saw that. He said this duo is dynamic and we have to keep having them together.”
With The Doctor and Jamie Hayter currently feuding with Saraya and Toni Storm, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan finds a way to bring Rebel back into the fold somewhere down the line.
