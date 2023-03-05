"RELEASE PLEASE" - Twitter erupts after Tony Khan reportedly pulls AEW star from TV 

The wrestling world recently reacted to Tony Khan reportedly pulling an AEW star from weekly programming. That talent is none other than Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's stablemate, Rebel.

The 44-year-old star made her first on-screen All Elite Wrestling appearance on the April 29, 2020 edition of Dynamite. While she has aligned with Baker and Hayter for the majority of her stint in the promotion, fans might not see the trio interact much if recent reports are anything to go by.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that due to Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter's babyface turn, there is a belief in AEW that Rebel might not be a viable partner for the duo. That is why she is "no longer being used" in the Jacksonville-based promotion's weekly programming.

The Twitterati reacted to the report soon after, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Frenchly Squeezed⚜️🍊 @Davil555 @_PWChronicle @WONF4W TK probably felt like there was too many women appearing on Dynamite @_PWChronicle @WONF4W TK probably felt like there was too many women appearing on Dynamite 😋

Alan Barcoff The Governor!! @alanbarcoff @WrestlePurists That is a shame, I liked her energy and could of easily done the babyface gimmick as fans already liked her @WrestlePurists That is a shame, I liked her energy and could of easily done the babyface gimmick as fans already liked her

Raspy the Wannabe @TheRaspAndOnly @WrestlePurists Rebel was a good stooge to the group as heels, but yeah, if they're commiting to the face/tweener thing then I guess that makes sense. @WrestlePurists Rebel was a good stooge to the group as heels, but yeah, if they're commiting to the face/tweener thing then I guess that makes sense.

CyclopsIsBetterThanWolverine @Krakoan4Life @WrestlePurists Rebel was a face in the beginning with Britt wouldn’t be hard to revert back to that @WrestlePurists Rebel was a face in the beginning with Britt wouldn’t be hard to revert back to that

Blake @AllEliteDub @WrestlePurists I thought she added some comedic feels to the group. Thats a shame. Enjoyed seeing her with them. @WrestlePurists I thought she added some comedic feels to the group. Thats a shame. Enjoyed seeing her with them.

AEW star Rebel has previously opened up about her alliance with Britt Baker

While speaking on the Excuse Me podcast in 2020, Rebel revealed that a Britt Baker segment showing the latter's dental office led to the two being teamed up together.

Tony Khan liked Rebel and Baker's chemistry and even called them "dynamic."

“What happened was Britt (Baker) was doing a segment showing her dental office and they wanted someone to speak on her behalf. She pushed me in front of the camera and Tony Khan saw that. He said this duo is dynamic and we have to keep having them together.”

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo #AEWRampage I like how Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel are all sporting different versions of the casual girl look. LOVE IT! LOL I like how Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter and Rebel are all sporting different versions of the casual girl look. LOVE IT! LOL ♥️ #AEWRampage https://t.co/0ii279xzoX

With The Doctor and Jamie Hayter currently feuding with Saraya and Toni Storm, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan finds a way to bring Rebel back into the fold somewhere down the line.

Do you think Rebel should be presented as a babyface in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

