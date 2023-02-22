"Released?","Triple H stole you?" - Chris Jericho's teammate's cryptic tweet causes uproar among AEW fans 

Chris Jericho has formed numerous factions since joining AEW. He is currently the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society, which consists of Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Lee, Anna Jay, Jake Hager, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara.

Daniel Garcia's recent tweet sent fans in a frenzy about his future.

Garcia made his debut in All Elite Wrestling in September 2020 on an episode of AEW Dark. He was officially signed by Tony Khan a year later in October when he debuted alongside 2.0's Jeff Parker and Matt Lee. By March 2022, the 24-year old was a part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

His greatest career moment came in September 2022 when he defeated Wheeler Yuta to win the ROH Pure Championship on Dynamite. At Ring of Honor's Final Battle pay-per-view, he lost the title to the Blackpool Combat Club member, ending his reign of 94 days.

Daniel Garcia recently lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Rampage. Following his loss, he posted a cryptic tweet.

Fans erupted, wondering if the former ROH Pure Champion was on his way out of AEW.

josh lad @JJforty4 @GarciaWrestling @AEW You finally gonna pick up that momentum you had a few months ago????????? 🤞🏼🤞🏼 @GarciaWrestling @AEW You finally gonna pick up that momentum you had a few months ago????????? 🤞🏼🤞🏼

Faithyy♡ @FaithBeenThatt @GarciaWrestling @AEW you’re finally leaving the wackAS and are going to be the star you were destined to be ?? @GarciaWrestling @AEW you’re finally leaving the wackAS and are going to be the star you were destined to be ??

sinister @vance138 @GarciaWrestling @AEW Is Daniel Garcia finally gonna put in his big boy pants and leave the JAS @GarciaWrestling @AEW Is Daniel Garcia finally gonna put in his big boy pants and leave the JAS

AEW star wants to prove a point against Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho was the first-ever All Elite Wrestling World Champion aside from being a multi-time WWE champion. He is unquestionably one of the biggest names in the business.

In a recent interview, Ricky Starks stated that he wants to beat the Ocho to prove a point.

"Well, I think, for me, it's a matter of not just beating Chris, but I really just want to prove a point here, a point that I would refuse to be embarrassed, and I refuse to just be done with something just because of one victory against Jericho.

On top of that, the more that I beat JAS, the more that I can really show the weak points of the entire group itself. I am actually really focused on making sure that I outsmart Chris at all costs. So I think getting a second chance at that type of redemption is what I'm looking forward to." (H/T Fightful)

Starks registered a huge win over Chris Jericho on the January 4, 2023 episode of Dynamite. Since then, the former FTW Champion has been on a collision course with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

