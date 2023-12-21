Released WWE Smackdown star addresses whether he’s The Devil ahead of free agency 

A former WWE Superstar was openly accused of being the masked terrorizing force on AEW programming lately, known as The Devil. The star in question here is AJ Francis, fka Top Dolla.

The Devil and his masked henchmen have been wreaking havoc over the AEW landscape for weeks. They have taken out stars like MJF and Hangman Adam Page in brutal assaults and are looking to stop no time till they probably establish their reign of terror in Tony Khan's promotion.

While who is behind that mask is yet to be seen, many theories have already been floating over AEW TV and social media. One of them saw a user on X/Twitter accusing former WWE star Top Dolla of being The Devil.

However, he dismissed the accusation, stating that he was too big to fit into the masked men's spandex outfits. Check out the tweet here.

"Now you know my big a** not fitting in them lil a** spandex outfits," the released SmackDown star stated.

Former WWE star Top Dolla joked about stealing a high-end vehicle

It was recently reported that Slim Jim's custom Nissan Z featured on WWE TV was stolen. The customized car, better known as Fast Meat, was a part of LA Knight's promo as a part of their partnership with the global juggernaut. Furthermore, the car was last spotted in California, with a police investigation underway to find the vehicle.

That prompted Top Dolla to react to the news by bringing up Seth Rollins' attack on RAW, which he was also recently accused of. Therefore, he diverted the audience's attention by claiming he would rather pull off the missing vehicle fiasco than attack a superstar.

Top Dolla is scheduled to return to the ring after serving his WWE non-compete clause. He has been booked for the GCW Look At Me event on January 26, 2024, featuring the likes of his former peers like Mansoor and Andrade El Idolo among others.

