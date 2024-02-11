"Rename it to MEW: Mid Elite Wrestling" - Fans worried Tony Khan will fumble 10-year WWE veteran upon AEW arrival

Many fans on Twitter are concerned that Tony Khan will fumble the arrival of a former WWE star amid reports of her joining AEW next month. The star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone.

Mone's pro wrestling future has been the subject of speculation for the last few months, and she has even fanned the flames with her activity on social media. Various reports have hinted that the 10-year WWE veteran has signed with AEW and that it is only a matter of time before she shows up on the company's programming.

WWE fans were less than impressed with the rumors and compared her impending arrival with that of Edge (aka Adam Copeland). The Rated-R Superstar seems to have gone off the boil after a bright start to his AEW career, and many Twitter users think the same will happen to Mone.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans said the former WWE star's arrival would not revolutionize the Tony Khan-led company. It will be interesting to see how the creative team will book the multi-time women's champion if she joins the company in the coming weeks. She was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment between 2012 and 2022 before her abrupt exit.

Mercedes Mone name-dropped at WWE WrestleMania 40 press conference

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was mentioned by none other than Bianca Belair at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference on Thursday.

Bianca Belair and Banks had a great match at WWE WrestleMania 37, which saw The EST emerge as champion. At the recently concluded presser, Belair said headlining The Show of Shows alongside The Boss was among her most significant achievements:

"I made history at WrestleMania 37 with Sasha Banks, where we became the first two black females to ever main event WrestleMania, and I walked out as champion. All the way to WrestleMania 38, where I tore the house down with Becky Lynch, and I walked out as champion again. Then, to WrestleMania 39, where I defeated Asuka, and I threepeated and walked out as WrestleMania champion again."

It will be interesting to see if and when Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut and what kind of impact she will have on the Tony Khan-led company. All Elite Wrestling recently announced the Big Business edition of Dynamite for March 13, 2024. Since the show will take place in Mone's billed hometown, Boston, many believe she could make her first official appearance in the promotion at the event.

When do you think Mercedes Mone will make her AEW debut? Tell us in the comments section below.