"Renee nearly laughing" "Take this sh** to divas era" - Fans react to bizarre backstage AEW moment with Saraya

AEW's Saraya and Harley Cameron are cutting some interesting promos and taking the story ahead. One such promo caught the attention of social media users for entirely different reasons.

Recently, in a backstage interview with Renee Paquette on Rampage, Cameron and The Glampire cut a promo that was something pretty unique not just in the Jacksonville-based company but for the entire industry. Harley's antics with a spoon nearly made Renne break character.

Fans took to social media to comment about it:

Fans had some immediate comments on the Saraya-Harley promo [Image Credits: x.com]

Check out the uncensored post here.

The spot could also be a throwback to a Simpson's joke that ran along the same lines, and Cameron pulled out a spoon instead of a knife. She went on to strike Saraya inappropriately, and The Anti-Diva didn't seem too pleased with that. There's no saying about what this promo could lead to.

AEW's The Outcasts stable only has two members now

Saraya and Harley Cameron are the only two members left in The Outcasts, as Ruby Soho betrayed the former Divas Champion during their match on an episode of AEW Rampage. She walked away from a tag and attacked Cameron.

Earlier, "Timeless" Toni Storm turned on The Outcasts at All Out, 2023. She is currently having an incredible singles run and will be defending her AEW Women's Championship against Deonna Purrazzo. Storm recently has also spoken out about her thoughts on weather Saraya and Soho were jealous of her.

Ruby Soho betrayed Saraya and attacked Cameron during their match against Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. Later, Sally Stitches confronted Saraya about her meddling in her relationship with Cool Hand Ang.

Fans surmise that The Outcasts and the entire Women's roster's storylines might be gearing up for the debut of someone big. With The Outcasts having only two members and ''Big" Billie Starks hinting that she would be unhappy if the upcoming Big Business episode is all about Mercedes Mone signing with AEW, there are several storylines that can now be worked out. Mone will, of course, need a big name and an interesting feud to get the required pop in the Jacksonville-based company.

What do you think? Are the Outcasts going to have another member walk away? is Saraya ready for another singles run in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.