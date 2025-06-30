Renee Paquette, Deonna Purrazzo, Sammy Guevara, and others react to AEW star's heartwarming update

An AEW star recently made a huge announcement. In response to this news, certain AEW and WWE stars commented on the matter.

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett recently shared some good news on social media. The latter is All Elite and is part of the Undisputed Kingdom. Unfortunately, his wife departed the company earlier this year after her contract expired.

The two have been married for over a decade. The couple has been blessed with a boy and a girl so far. Their daughter was born in 2018, while their son was born in 2020. Over the years, Maria Kanellis has suffered from different health issues. She worked as a manager in ROH, and Mike still makes appearances in the company.

The duo recently took to social media and announced that they are expecting a fifth member of the family. In a family photo, Kanellis held a shirt that said 'coming soon', indicating that she is pregnant.

Fans have been congratulating the former WWE stars on Instagram. WWE and AEW stars also sent their greetings after the special news broke. Renee Paquette, Deonna Purrazzo, Sammy Guevara, The IIconics, and several others commented on the post.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Stars reacted to Mike and Maria's announcement

Maria Kanellis discusses her potential AEW return

The former AEW star left the Jacksonville-based promotion in January 2025 and is still a free agent.

While speaking to Signed by Superstars, Maria Kanellis revealed that she might return to the Tony Khan-led promotion if the opportunity arises.

"Never say never. I still chat with people over there. I think that they’ve done an amazing job in the last few years of really, just, making it a more professional show from backstage to what you see and the product is live. A lot of my friends that are over there talk about how well it’s run and so, you know, never say never," she said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Kanellis.

