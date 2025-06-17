Renee Paquette reacts after former WWE star makes a huge personal announcement

AEW personality Renee Paquette has been working as a backstage interviewer and pre-show panelist for the company since October 2022. She recently reacted to former WWE star Carmella's blockbuster announcement. The Princess of Staten Island was one of the mainstay female stars in the global sports entertainment juggernaut until her departure earlier this year.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion went on a hiatus after her last match in March 2023 and later announced that she and her husband, Corey Graves, were expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their son, Dimitri, in November 2023. However, she couldn't return to the ring as she sustained several injuries during labor, including herniated discs in her back and nerve damage in her foot. After nearly two years of absence, it was reported that WWE chose not to renew Carmella's contract, which expired in February 2025.

Recently, Corey and Carmella shared some good news. The duo took to Instagram and announced that they are expecting their second child. In the post, they also revealed the baby's gender, which is a boy.

Renee Paquette took to Instagram to join fans and other wrestling personalities to react to this wonderful news.

Take a look at Renee Paquette's comment:

Screengrab of Renee's comment (Image Credit: Carmella's Instagram)

Carmella says she wants a break after exiting WWE

After being associated with WWE for over a decade, the former 24/7 Champion revealed her plans for her future as an in-ring performer.

While speaking on The Wrestling Classic, Carmella said that she wants to take a break from pro wrestling now that she is a free agent.

"I want a break. Even though I've been away for two years, I was still under contract, and for the first time in 12 years, I'm like, I'm Leah, and I'm not Carmella, but who's Leah without wrestling? And it's kind of like time to have a funeral for Carmella. She's in the past. I will for sure hope that someday I go back, whether it's a one-off or Rumble or something. It's in my blood, and I love it," she said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Carmella.

