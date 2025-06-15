Renee Paquette sends heartfelt message after Alexa Bliss suffers family tragedy

AEW's Renee Paquette has reached out with a message of support for WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss, who recently suffered a loss in her family.
Alexa Bliss is competing in the Queen of the Ring Tournament while Renee Paquette gears up for AEW's big week in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex next month, which will be headlined by All In: Texas. Amid this busy season, Alexa's family suffered a tragedy with the loss of her cousin Vanessa.
The multi-time WWE Women's Champion took to X/Twitter to share the loss with fans and proclaim her love for Vanessa. Fans and colleagues responded with an outpouring of love and support, including Renee Paquette, who sent her condolences on X:
"Sorry for your loss Lexi ," she wrote.
R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE
Despite being with All Elite Wrestling now, Renee still keeps in touch with her WWE family. She also recently sent her love to Jojo Offerman on what would have been Bray Wyatt's 38th birthday.
Renee Paquette recently introduced a new member of her family
Anyone involved in the wrestling industry is going to have a busy life, but Renee Paquette is on a different level entirely. The 39-year-old is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, after all.
The two also have a young daughter, Nora, as well as a house full of dogs. Renee recently added another member to their family: a puppy she introduced to fans as "Wolfie" on Instagram:
"Travel home with me and Wolfie! I’ve never flown with a dog before, let alone a dog I had only just met! He was perfect, and shout out to @delta for being so accommodating. And all my seat mates for being dog lovers 💕💕," she wrote.
Renee is now juggling multiple roles in AEW in addition to being a wife, mother, and cooking enthusiast. She's also expressed interest in becoming a commentator again, but whether she finds her way back to the booth remains to be seen.