Renee Paquette shares a throwback backstage picture with Saraya and WWE Hall of Famers [Photo]

Renee Paquette is best known for her tenure with WWE, where she established herself and made many friends. Recently, Paquette posted a throwback picture when she met with Saraya, formerly known as Paige, and also reunited with two Hall of Famers.

Paquette has gained the hearts of many fans despite never being a wrestler herself. Her interviewer persona seems to be how she really is, as she is equally praised by her peers.

Taking to her Instagram story recently, Renee Paquette shared one of the pictures she and Saraya took with Nikki and Brie Bella, now known as The Garcia Twins, earlier this year. At the time, the pictures made many people believe that the twin WWE Hall of Famers were on their way to AEW.

Check out a screengrab of Renee Paquette's Instagram story below:

Brie, Renee Paquette, Saraya, and Nikki Bella (left to right) all met backstage in March this year.

While they were not the most popular duo in the internet wrestling community, The Garcia Twins are WWE Hall of Famers. Due to this, many fans were surprised when they left the promotion, but according to the sisters themselves, they felt that they were no longer "aligned" with the promotion.

A former WWE Champion claims Renee Paquette practically saved his life

Renee Paquette met her husband, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, while the two stars were still in WWE. Moxley's battles with his personal demons are well documented, and in an interview with The Messenger, he recalled just how important Renee has been to his life.

"I'm not always the easiest person to be around, I have crazy mood swings and sh*t like that. Without Renee, I couldn't even tell you what my life would have ended up like. It's probably the most fortunate thing to ever happen. God knows. I could be fu****g buried in the desert in Vegas right now," Jon Moxley said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

The couple seem to be closer than ever, and Renee often shares loving photos of Jon Moxley and their daughter on her social media handles. With Moxley's lengthy AEW contract, it seems like the two have become the power couple of the Jacksonville-based promotion as well.

