Returning AEW star loses in their first singles match on Dynamite in 4 years

Emi Sakura has suffered a loss in her first singles match on AEW Dynamite in almost four years, failing to claim Kris Statlander's TBS Championship in an Open Challenge match.

She made her Dynamite return last week when she teamed up with Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose to take on Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, and Kris Statlander. They came up short, and this was not the best look for Sakura's return to Dynamite.

Tonight, she wrestled on the Wednesday show for the second straight week, now challenging Kris Statlander. She came up short, and this would be an immediate loss added to her win-loss record in her first singles match on the show since December 11, 2019, when she lost to Big Swole.

Emi Sakura has been with the promotion since its early days, as she competed in what was one of AEW's first women's matches: the Casino Battle Royal at the first Double or Nothing. She was also the first person to challenge the inaugural Women's Champion, Riho, at Full Gear in 2019.

More appearances on AEW Dynamite could mean a certain push for Emi Sakura. Despite the loss, fans could see more of her from this point on.

