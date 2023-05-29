"Rhea needs to leave Buddy after that" - Fans hilariously reacts after Dominik Mysterio gets namedropped at AEW Double or Nothing

Fans were left in surprise at AEW Double or Nothing when Max Caster of The Acclaimed made a hilarious reference to Dominik Mysterio during his rap entrance.

During the Trios Title Open Challenge Match between House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) and The Acclaimed & Billy Gun, Max Caster delivered a rap that got everyone talking.

Known for his entertaining and sometimes controversial raps, Max Caster referenced WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio in his performance.

The line in question referred to AEW star Buddy Matthews, who happens to be in a real-life relationship with Rhea Ripley, as being "cuc**d by a kid named Dominik." This clever wordplay directly addressed the ongoing storyline between Ripley and Mysterio, who recently became an on-screen couple in WWE.

The unexpected mention of Dominik Mysterio caught fans off guard and quickly spread across social media platforms.

Some fans expressed their shock and amusement at the rap, while others jokingly suggested that Rhea Ripley should leave Buddy Matthews after such a hilarious callout. In fact, many fans considered it one of the best raps delivered by Max Caster so far.

Check out the reactions below:

SK @Cranky_SK 🏻 @SeanRossSapp Max Caster with the best punchlines in AEW since Forever @SeanRossSapp Max Caster with the best punchlines in AEW since Forever 👍🏻

As AEW continues to push boundaries and captivate wrestling fans worldwide, moments like this highlight the unique and entertaining nature of the promotion.

AEW star Buddy Matthews responds cheekily to Rhea Ripley's Instagram post with Dominik Mysterio

AEW star Buddy Matthews couldn't help but react to his girlfriend Rhea Ripley's mischievous Instagram post following WWE Backlash 2023.

Ripley successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Title against Zelina Vega in a thrilling match, and she took to social media to share a picture with Dominik Mysterio, playfully highlighting her support for him.

In the Instagram caption, Ripley wrote, "Always bringing Papi with me #RealSupportReal," referring to Dominik Mysterio. Buddy Matthews, who is in a relationship with Ripley, couldn't resist responding to her post, it can be assumed that he left a cheesy message for his girlfriend, expressing his playful support.

Check out Rhea Ripley's post below:

The social media interaction between Buddy Matthews and Rhea Ripley showcased their playful dynamic as a couple, offering fans a glimpse into their off-screen relationship.

What are your thoughts on Max Caster's rap? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes