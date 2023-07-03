"Rhea [Ripley] needs some competition" - Twitter erupts after top AEW star says she's not returning anytime soon

One of AEW's most popular female stars has got people talking on social media about her future, with some suggesting that she should quit the company and challenge Rhea Ripley in WWE.

The star in question is the former AEW TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, who suffered the first loss of her entire career at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view against Kris Statlander just moments after she went 60-0.

Since that show, Jade has been away from the ring planning her next move, but it seems that her next move might not be in All Elite Wrestling, as she told a fan on Twitter that she wouldn't be returning to the company.

This tweet caused a number of fans to suggest what she should do next with her career if she doesn't stay with AEW, and it seems that a lot of people are calling for her to become the newest member of the WWE Women's Division.

Cargill has only been wrestling for two years at the time of writing, meaning that she would be one of the most inexperienced members of the WWE roster if she made the jump. But if the NXT Women's Division has proven anything in recent years, it's that people can improve drastically in a short space of time.

The current AEW Women's Champion has also had some strong words for Jade Cargill

The TBS Championship wasn't the only title that changed hands at Double or Nothing 2023, in fact, it wasn't even the only female title to change hands either, as Toni Storm made history by defeating Jamie Hayter and becoming the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion.

At the post-show media scrum, Storm answered questions from the journalists in attendance. One of the questions related to Jade Cargill being a future challenger for her newly won title, to which Toni responded by saying that she would "slap the t*ts off her chest."

Storm has already defended the belt twice since Double or Nothing, against Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, respectively, and looks ready to take on all-comers. However, a fully rested and re-focused Jade Cargill might prove to be one of the toughest challengers Toni will ever face, but will the match happen? Only time will tell!

