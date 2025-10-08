Rhea Ripley picked over AEW star Mercedes Mone in huge pitch made by WWE legend

Rhea Ripley's dominant and captivating personality has made her one of the top attractions for WWE in the modern era. Moreover, Mami's fame led her to be picked by a top legend for a pitch over AEW megastar Mercedes Mone.

The aforementioned legend, who is a WWE Hall of Famer, is Kevin Nash. Big Daddy Cool made his mark in wrestling as Diesel in the Stamford-based promotion. However, one of the golden tenures of his career came in WCW when he, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan formed one of the most legendary factions of all time, nWo.

The stable proved to be a major turning point in the infamous Monday Night Wars for WCW. Moreover, the nWo also saw the addition of various members over the years and even had a brief stint in WWE when the original trio returned to the company in the early 2000s.

In a recent conversation with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, Kevin Nash made an interesting revelation when asked about potential female members added to the nWo from the new generation. The former WWE champion revealed that initially, he thought that AEW star Mercedes Mone would be an ideal pick to join the nWo. However, he now believed that WWE's top star, Rhea Ripley, would be a better choice.

I remember when [Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks] and Bayley had that match in Brooklyn, I said it then, she was–but now, I have to go with Rhea [Ripley]. Absolutely. Rhea might be a better fit in the nWo than Sasha.”- H/T ITR Wrestling

Rhea Ripley is set to return to Australia for a huge WWE match

Rhea Ripley will be making her return to her home country, Australia, for WWE's next Premium Live Event, Crown Jewel. The show is set to take place in Perth, Western Australia, this Saturday, with Ripley scheduled for a tag team match.

She will team up with IYO Sky to battle The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). With her tensions with Asuka higher than ever, and having The Empress of Tomorrow's former ally, IYO Sky, by her side, it remains to be seen if Rhea Ripley will be able to leave victorious.

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More