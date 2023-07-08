"Rhea Ripley on a Pole match" - Fans react to the possibility of Dominik Mysterio facing former WWE star in a dream match

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are among the most popular acts in WWE. Their alliance has provided a lot of entertainment to fans in recent months, and fans feel a clash between Dominik and Buddy Matthews would be great.

The Australian star has been an integral part of The Judgment Day and is one of the biggest superstars on the roster. Her on-screen partnership with Dominik Mysterio has seen the latter become one of the biggest heels in the business.

The two have been quite public about their adoration for each other in kayfabe, especially on social media. However, in real life, the SmackDown Women's Champion is in a relationship with AEW star and former WWE Tag Team Champion Buddy Matthews.

The AEW Trios Champion has not avoided inserting himself in social media posts involving his partner and Dominik Mysterio. This has led to funny interactions between everyone involved, and fans have had their fair share of fun.

A Twitter user recently suggested that a match between Buddy Matthews and Dominik on a hypothetical Forbidden Door event with AEW and WWE event would be a dream clash.

Dutch Mantell commented on WWE changing Dominik Mysterio's name amid association with Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio was scheduled to take on Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW, and the former was introduced as "Dirty Dominik." This sparked an interesting reaction from fans and critics.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on the same, criticizing the Stamford-based company for the name:

"You should say, what does it feel like to be robbed? It was like in the middle of the night, and I get up this morning, 'Oh, I gotta do the podcast,' and all of a sudden, someone says, 'Hey, they are calling Dominik Mysterio now.' What! So I go look at up. That don't even sound right. Dirty Dom? What the hell is that? And he's got the same DDM as Dirty Dutch Mantell. That's b****t," said Dutch Mantell. [0:48 - 1:26]

Buddy Matthews has often been rumored to be dissatisfied in AEW. Despite being the Trios Champion, there is speculation that he could return to his old stomping grounds in the future.

Should he return in the future, it will be interesting to see how it affects the dynamic within The Judgment Day.

