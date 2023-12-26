“Ric Flair is always wrong” - WWE Universe blasts The Nature Boy for calling top AEW star the next Randy Orton

Ric Flair’s recent comments about a top AEW star being the next Randy Orton have caused quite a stir in the wrestling community. The top star in question is none other than MJF.

Ric Flair was speaking in an interview on The Wrestling Classic show when he compared the AEW World Champion MJF to Randy Orton. He mentioned how The Salt of the Earth has a variety of great things, mainly his confidence, looks, and work ethic.

"Well number one, I think he’s [MJF] actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard," Ric Flair said. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Flair went on:

"I think he’s [MJF] got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV and I think the future is unlimited for him and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him." [H/T POST Wrestling]

That did not sit well with the WWE fans, as a lot of them called out the Hall of Famer for his take. They said that while MJF was good, he was nowhere close to being Randy Orton and that he would never get to The Viper's level.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fan reactions 1

Fan reactions 2

Other fans even went as far as saying that Ric Flair is always wrong when it comes to giving his opinion on wrestling matters.

Heath Slater thinks CM Punk’s return overshadowed Randy Orton’s comeback

CM Punk and Randy Orton sent shockwaves around the wrestling world when they returned to WWE at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

Orton helped his team defeat The Judgment Day in the Men's WarGames Match, while Punk returned at the end of the show and caused Seth Rollins to flip out. Now, the former WWE Superstar Heath Slater revealed that CM Punk overshadowed Orton on that night.

While speaking on the Rewind, Recap, Relive show, Slater said:

"Do I wish that they would have done it at WarGames? No, because I feel that Randy should have had a great moment, too. Because Randy is amazing. He's one of those Hall of Famers, icons, legends. If you sculpt out what a superstar should be, it's Randy. I feel like it overshadowed Randy's moment. But, it was a cool moment, of course." [H/T SEScoops]

Regardless of the outcome, WWE has two of their top names back, and it only bodes well as the 2024 Royal Rumble is near.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here