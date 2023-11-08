Ric Flair claims he can beat former WWE Superstar's son in AEW

Ric Flair is 'All Elite' after signing a multi-year deal with AEW last month, and he already believes that he could beat one of the company's hottest rising stars!

Flair was brought into the company to not only promote his new energy drink, Wooooo! Energy, but to also accompany Sting on his final run in wrestling before he retires at AEW Revolution 2024.

One of the thorns in Sting's side as of late has been the coalition of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne, and during a recent appearance on the 'Gabby AF' podcast, Ric Flair stated that, even though he might never be able to wrestle again, he could probably still beat Nick Wayne.

"It’s never gonna happen, but I wish. One last match! Ahhh! Well, I know I can beat Nick Wayne," said Flair. [H/T WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

As for Luchasaurus, Flair said he would probably let someone like Darby Allin take care of Christian Cage's 'Right Hand of Destruction.'

"I’ll probably tag somebody else in for him. Isn’t Darby [Allin] phenomenal? The stuff he does. So entertaining, man. Just diving off from his hands pinned to his sides," Flair added. [H/T WrestleZone]

Ric Flair also wants to get in the ring with MJF!

Not content with claiming he could beat Nick Wayne, Flair has also recently expressed a desire to get in the ring with the AEW World Champion MJF, even if it was just for a promo battle.

Ric Flair stated in an interview with Variety that being in the ring with MJF would not only be fantastic for himself but also draw a good TV rating.

Expand Tweet

MJF has a lot of other things to worry about outside of Ric Flair, with Samoa Joe and Wardlow still looking for ways to get a match with the Salt of the Earth, while Daniel Garcia and Jay White have already booked their bouts with the AEW World Champion this month.

Would you like to see Flair and MJF share a ring? Let us know in the comments section below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here