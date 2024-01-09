Ric Flair reacts to AEW star threatening to beat him up ahead of Dynamite return

The 16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently responded to an AEW star who threatened to beat him up on his Dynamite return later this week.

The star in question is none other than Don Callis, who recently took to Twitter to express his hatred towards Flair. Callis stated that he used to Worship The Nature Boy. However, his feelings about him have changed now as he wants to beat him up and has zero issues with punching him.

Ric Flair took to Instagram to respond to Don Callis' comments and issued a warning to the All Elite manager.

"Really Looking Forward To Tomorrow In Jacksonville! @stinger & Darby Allin Are Going To Add Another Tally To Their Undefeated Record! I Also Heard @don.callis Might Be In The Building. Don, Don’t Start No Sh*t, And There Won’t Be No Sh*t. Start Some Sh*t & You Will Be In A World Of It. WOOOOO!"

Tony Khan recently praised Ric Flair and called him a great addition to AEW

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on signing the 16-time World Champion Ric Flair to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In an interview with "Going Ringside with News4Jax", Tony Khan praised Ric Flair and shared his excitement for The Nature Boy's involvement in Sting's retirement tour in All Elite Wrestling.

"It's great to have Ric Flair in AEW and have Ric Flair be part of his final matches for Sting. Also, it's been a great sponsorship opportunity for AEW. Ric Flair is a mogul and somebody who is involved in a lot of businesses as an entrepreneur. Ric Flair's Woooo Energy is a great sponsor and Ric Flair is a great legend in pro wrestling, and having him appear with Sting for these final matches is something special," he stated.

