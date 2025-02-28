AEW vs. WWE has been a running theme for the last half-decade. Many believe the closest thing we've seen to actual competition were the so-called Wednesday Night Wars, besides the occasional jab on TV and in the media, or talent acquisition battles. Amid a crucial time for both companies, fans have very telling reactions to this week's numbers.

NXT was a loaded show from Cincinnati, OH this week, featuring in-ring debuts of Ricky Saints fka Ricky Starks and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz. History was also made as TNA X-Division Champion Moose retained over NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King. Dynamite in Oceanside, CA, featured the latest from The Death Riders vs. Cope and friends, with International Champion Konosuke Takeshita retaining over Orange Cassidy in the main event.

NXT's 774th episode drew 799,000 viewers, up 16%, while the 0.19 key demographic rating was up 12%. With heavy NBA and college basketball competition, NXT's total audience was up 40% from the same week in 2024, while on USA Network, and the key demo rating was up 19% from the year prior. Viewership for AEW's 282nd Dynamite episode was up 6%, while the 0.18 key demo rating was up around 6% from last week as well.

Against NBA competition, Dynamite's total audience was down 27% from last year, while the key demo rating was down 38% from the same week in 2024. The numbers don't include MAX.

All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan are once again being ridiculed over ratings. The fact that this week's NXT featured the in-ring debut of the former Ricky Starks did not help, as many fans are accusing Khan of dropping the ball. Many are also acknowledging how the WWE-TNA partnership seems to be a bigger success than the AEW-TNA deal.

You can see a few of those reactions below:

"Ricky's really a bigger star than AEW," wrote one fan.

Updated AEW Collison lineup for Saturday

All Elite Wrestling will invade the Coliseum in Oakland, California on Saturday for a live Collision episode. Below is the updated lineup:

Kenny Omega will speak

FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong

Bandido and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith

TNT Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

AEW and ROH will also tape more lucha libre matches on Wednesday to air later on HonorClub. Mistico is the only name announced for the taping as of this writing.

