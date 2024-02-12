Ricky Starks on Adam Copeland calling him a 'vanilla midget' version of The Rock: "If anything, he looked stupid"

Ricky Starks finally broke his silence on his infamous segment with Adam Copeland (FKA Edge), which went down last year.

The two men had a heated verbal exchange during the October 14, 2023, episode of AEW Collision. The Rated R Superstar allegedly went off the script during the segment, calling The Stroke Daddy a "vanilla midget" version of The Rock.

Starks fired back at Copeland by saying that his comments "sent him over the Edge," a subtle reference to his WWE name. Despite the unscripted nature of the promo, there was reportedly no heat between the two AEW stars.

Speaking on the Hold The Mayo podcast, Ricky Starks addressed his promo battle with Adam Copeland and whether his remarks hurt him:

"You know how it is. It's just like, I'm trying to really choose how I want to navigate my career at this point [smiles]. I did say it off the cuff, but to me, it wasn't a big deal. The response afterward, I want you to know, you know how you're going back and forth with your partners, and y'all are roasting each other, and you can tell that they got a little bit hurt by it. If you watch it back, I got my glasses on, and I said, 'okay.' [shrugs shoulders]. You could see by my response, I was like, 'Wow, that really sent me over the edge,' then I kept it moving. I'm too cool with that sh*t. It's just one of those things."

Starks added that Copeland looked "stupid" by calling him a vanilla midget version of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson:

"I promise you, I did not get eaten up by his response, he didn't eat me up. If anything, he looked stupid with calling me what he did. I really wish I would have hit him back, I thought about it after, I wish I would have said, 'Ay dawg, I'm actually black. So, you're wrong. Sorry.' It was funny." [H/T: Fightful]

Adam Copeland will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland will square off against Daniel Garcia in a first-time-ever match on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The winner of the match will go on to challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. Since failing to dethrone Captain Charisma at Worlds End, The Rated R Superstar has worked his way up to earn another shot at the TNT Title.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Hall of Famer has defeated Griff Garrison, Lee Moriarty, and Dante Martin, to name a few. Will he overcome Daniel Garcia and punch his ticket to Revolution? Only time will tell.

Would you like to see another match between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE