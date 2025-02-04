Ricochet gets into a war of words with top AEW star: "I drag your a** back down to where you belong"

When Ricochet joined AEW, fans were excited to see him resume his legendary rivalry with Will Ospreay. However, the former WWE Superstar's journey in All Elite Wrestling recently took a dark turn, and he finds himself in a bitter feud with another of the company's top stars: Swerve Strickland.

Ricochet has done everything he can to sabotage the former AEW World Champion, and Swerve Strickland has responded by stalking The One and Only and chasing him out of arenas. Tomorrow on Wednesday Night Dynamite, the two will finally square off in the ring, and neither man is pulling any punches in the lead-up.

Swerve took to X/Twitter today to declare his superiority over Ricochet:

"I've surpassed you," Strickland wrote.

Not to be outdone, the high-flying villain responded with an ominous message:

"No worries. Tomorrow I drag your a** back down to where you belong," Ricochet wrote.

Swerve Strickland admits he didn't want Ricochet to join AEW

During his time in WWE, Ricochet was presented as an exciting acrobat in the ring but rarely a true threat. Despite winning several mid-card titles, The One and Only suffered several setbacks and embarrassments when trying to climb into the main event scene, and his babyface persona was never truly taken seriously by fans.

Swerve Strickland, on the other hand, put his dangerous nature on display in All Elite Wrestling, and it led him to an AEW World Championship reign. Strickland boasted about this fact in a face-to-face segment with Ricochet on last week's Collision. He also claimed that he didn't want Tony Khan to sign the former WWE Superstar:

"I'll never forget the day you announced that you were a free agent. I said, 'Don't bring that man here,' because AEW has a special gift and exposing people for who they truly are and what they're all about. You pretended to be a superhero to these people; they rejected you for it. Me, I know I'm the villain, and I get all the respect in the world for it," Swerve Strickland said.

A bitter hatred has evolved between the two stars in recent weeks, and they'll both look to settle the score on this week's Dynamite. Whether Ricochet can finally get a statement win over a top star remains to be seen.

