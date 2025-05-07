Ricochet trolls AEW star; predicts he will be "jobbed out" after not signing with WWE

AEW recently picked up an exciting young talent, but Ricochet doesn't seem to be a fan. He took the opportunity to troll Kevin Knight on social media today.
Kevin Knight spent a few years with NJPW and TNA before signing with All Elite Wrestling. He made his debut on March 29 and quickly became a fan favorite after captivating the crowd with his grit and athleticism.
Knight reportedly had interest from WWE before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, and he even had a tryout with the sports entertainment juggernaut. He ultimately chose to join AEW, leaving some fans wondering what might have been.
The 28-year-old is set to face Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. One fan on X/Twitter sarcastically claimed that he could have been wrestling Ridge Holland in NXT right now if he hadn't signed with All Elite Wrestling. Ricochet responded with a prediction that Knight would get "jobbed out" by The Rainmaker:
"He's gonna get jobbed out by Kazu!" he wrote.
The feud between Ricochet and Kevin Knight could be underway in AEW
Ricochet has only shared the ring with Kevin Knight twice, and both were in multi-man matches. However, the two have developed something of a rivalry.
The Highlight of the Night cost Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey a victory against The Young Bucks late last month, and the two have continued to antagonize each other since then.
Speaking after their loss, Kevin Knight targeted Ricochet, claiming he had a receipt coming his way:
"Ricochet, we respect you. But since you wanna play that way, we got a receipt coming your way and it is coming your way fast," he said.
The two have yet to settle their score in a singles match, but with the tension between them spiking, it seems only a matter of time before they face off.