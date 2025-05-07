Ricochet trolls AEW star; predicts he will be "jobbed out" after not signing with WWE

AEW recently picked up an exciting young talent, but Ricochet doesn't seem to be a fan. He took the opportunity to troll Kevin Knight on social media today.

Ad

Kevin Knight spent a few years with NJPW and TNA before signing with All Elite Wrestling. He made his debut on March 29 and quickly became a fan favorite after captivating the crowd with his grit and athleticism.

Knight reportedly had interest from WWE before signing with Tony Khan's promotion, and he even had a tryout with the sports entertainment juggernaut. He ultimately chose to join AEW, leaving some fans wondering what might have been.

Ad

Trending

The 28-year-old is set to face Kazuchika Okada in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. One fan on X/Twitter sarcastically claimed that he could have been wrestling Ridge Holland in NXT right now if he hadn't signed with All Elite Wrestling. Ricochet responded with a prediction that Knight would get "jobbed out" by The Rainmaker:

"He's gonna get jobbed out by Kazu!" he wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The feud between Ricochet and Kevin Knight could be underway in AEW

Ricochet has only shared the ring with Kevin Knight twice, and both were in multi-man matches. However, the two have developed something of a rivalry.

The Highlight of the Night cost Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey a victory against The Young Bucks late last month, and the two have continued to antagonize each other since then.

Ad

Speaking after their loss, Kevin Knight targeted Ricochet, claiming he had a receipt coming his way:

"Ricochet, we respect you. But since you wanna play that way, we got a receipt coming your way and it is coming your way fast," he said.

Expand Tweet

The two have yet to settle their score in a singles match, but with the tension between them spiking, it seems only a matter of time before they face off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More