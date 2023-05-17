"Roman Reigns gonna cry with The Bloodline" - Rumors of WWE veteran's imminent AEW return have left fans excited on Twitter

On Twitter, fans are excited about the rumors of WWE veteran CM Punk's imminent return to AEW.

The speculations gained traction after Andrew Zarian, a trusted source from The Wrestling Observer, took to Twitter to hint at an upcoming announcement regarding Punk's return to the wrestling promotion.

The anticipation surrounding Punk's return is fueled by reports suggesting that AEW may launch a new show called Collision in June. Fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation and are eager to see what lies ahead for The Straight Edge Superstar.

There are rumors that CM Punk hasn't appeared in AEW for eight months due to an alleged backstage altercation with The Elite following All Out 2022. He was stripped of the world title while recovering from an injury. Fans are now speculating what might happen next for Punk in the wrestling world.

Some are even predicting that Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline, will be left in tears if Punk rejoins the wrestling scene. Furthermore, speculation is rife that the announcement could come as early as this week's Dynamite.

Check out the reactions below:

NickMarch🐝 @NickMarch811 twitter.com/wrestlingcover… 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers 🏼



- Andrew Zarian CM Punk’s return expected to be announced in the coming days.- Andrew Zarian CM Punk’s return expected to be announced in the coming days. 🙌🏼- Andrew Zarian https://t.co/KL2NxwtW7a Summer of Punk pls Summer of Punk pls 🙏 twitter.com/wrestlingcover…

As the wrestling world eagerly awaits further updates, the return of CM Punk to All Elite Wrestling promises to be a game-changer. Fans eagerly anticipate what surprises and battles lie ahead for one of the industry's most iconic figures.

Former WWE Star Mojo Rawley on CM Punk's backstage heat with the AEW roster

Former WWE star Mojo Rawley recently shared his perspective on the ongoing tension between CM Punk and the AEW locker room.

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Rawley suggested that AEW could capitalize on the conflict by saving it for a main event match.

“If there’s like a beef that you kind of want to let go and maybe squash publicly to move on with your life. Maybe ya don’t, because you can save it for a main event paycheck and a main event spot, you know, maybe you just pump the brakes on that and let it be, you really never know how it is. I mean, obviously, the money that [CM Punk] can generate and the amount of merch he sells, you can’t really fully ignore that ever, even if everyone hated him, which I know is not the case, because he does have a lot of supporters over there."

Teffo @Teffo_01 CM Punk wins the AEW World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at Double or Nothing 2022. Despite everything that happened during the time, this was an incredibly emotional moment. From coming back at The First Dance to champion CM Punk wins the AEW World Heavyweight Championship for the first time at Double or Nothing 2022. Despite everything that happened during the time, this was an incredibly emotional moment. From coming back at The First Dance to champion ❤️ https://t.co/UGEOVDnEq3

It remains to be seen if Punk and the All Elite locker room can reconcile their differences and move forward together.

Are you excited about CM Punk's return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes