"ROMAN REIGNS IS ALL ELITE" - The Tribal Chief causes huge uproar on social media after threatening to leave WWE 

Roman Reigns has excited some AEW fans after dropping a massive hint about his future with WWE.

The Tribal Chief's historic reign (no pun intended) will be in jeopardy come WrestleMania XL when he puts his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes. It will be a rematch from last year's WrestleMania, which saw The Head of the Table emerge victorious following timely assistance from Solo Sikoa. However, the impending match won't be ordinary this time around.

Roman Reigns will join forces with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One to decide the stipulation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title match on Night Two. If the babyfaces win, The Bloodline members will be banned from ringside for the Night Two main event. But should the cousins win, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns will become a "Bloodline rules" match.

Earlier today, A&E released a documentary on The Head of the Table, where he shed light on his WWE future in the event of a title loss. Reigns affirmed that if he's not walking out of WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he would leave the company:

"If I'm not the top guy, then I don't wanna be here."

His comments have riled up the WWE Universe, with some fans even mulling over the possibility of the Anoa'i family member joining All Elite Wrestling.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Will Roman Reigns join AEW anytime soon?

Roman Reigns has downplayed AEW on all fronts in the past, and it is unlikely that he would even remotely consider joining the Jacksonville-based promotion. If anything, he would go on another hiatus after dropping his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran addressed whether The Tribal Chief would leave WWE for AEW:

T"hey got Roman Reigns coming back into the pipeline and they've got access to other names that people recognize, and Pat McAfee or Logan Paul that are not even going to consider being involved in AEW. I mean this is starting to look like the glory days of the Chicago Bears against the Bad News Bears," said Cornette.

Reigns and The Rock will be present on tonight's episode of RAW, which will be a go-home before WrestleMania XL.

Will Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins confront The Bloodline kingpins? Fans must tune in to Monday Night RAW to find out.

