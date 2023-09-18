Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against returning legend at Survivor Series, according to WWE Universe

WWE Universe on Twitter is abuzz with speculation and excitement, as fans express their desire to witness a dream match at Survivor Series. The match in question? Roman Reigns squaring off against the controversial star CM Punk.

Punk's recent stint in AEW came to an abrupt end, after his firing "for cause" following a physical altercation with Jack Perry at All In. This has lead to fans wondering about his next move.

CM Punk's recent appearance as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships, where he made remarks about having "some time on my hands for the next two months probably" have now fueled speculation that he might make a sensational return to WWE.

Many fans were quick to point out that in roughly two months’ time, WWE will present Survivor Series from Chicago on November 25th. However, the prospect of Punk's potential return has erupted, with mixed reactions on Twitter.

While some fans are eager to see this dream match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series in his hometown, others are hesitant due to Punk's recent controversies.

Check out the reactions below:

Only time will tell if this dream match will become a reality, and whether or not CM Punk will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE President Nick Khan said he has nothing but respect for CM Punk

CM Punk parted ways with the company in 2014 due to constant disagreements over his direction with the creative team and top bosses.

In an recent interview with Marc Raimondi, WWE President Nick Khan was asked about Punk. Khan claimed he has only respect for the former World Champion.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil. We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best."

Despite Punk’s 2014 exit from promotion being a controversial one, he did speak with Triple H earlier this year when he visited Raw in Chicago in April.

It was also reported that CM Punk had actually considered a WWE return, while he was on the outs with AEW in late 2022 and early 2023, following the events of All Out. Punk seemingly wanted to return with the 2023 Royal Rumble, but there was no response whether the promotion considered taking him back.

Do you want to see this dream match at Surivior Series? Sound off in the comments section below.

