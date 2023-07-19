"Roman Reigns will surely lose his title then" - Fans react to the possibility of three AEW stars jumping ship to WWE next year

WWE star Cody Rhodes has a very good relationship with The Elite, and that was proven once again as he thanked them before the premiere of his documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes recently spoke to Fightful and said that despite being in opposing companies, The Elite allowed him to use footage from their time together for his new documentary. That is a rare occurrence, as it is not often that we see something like this. Moreover, it only goes on to show The American Nightmare's close bond with his former colleagues.

Twitter user Adam Goldberg pointed out The Elite's kind gesture towards Rhodes. Meanwhile, many fans speculated whether The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega would come to WWE and what would happen if they joined the Stamford-based promotion.

One fan said Roman Reigns was definitely going to lose his title if The Elite did come to WWE.

"Roman Reigns will surely lose his title then," a fan tweeted.

Another fan tweeted that The Elite might come to WWE next year.

One fan said it is good that WWE is not ignoring what Rhodes did outside of WWE.

Another fan mentioned that Rhodes and The Elite were brothers for life.

Will Cody Rhodes will eventually dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE?

The one thing that has been on all the minds of wrestling fans since WrestleMania 39 concluded is will Cody Rhodes be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns. It is hard to say if that will happen, but there are a few hints that Cody will indeed be the man to take down The Tribal Chief and win the Universal title.

The first thing is that Cody Rhodes right now is the undisputed face of the company after Roman Reigns. He garners attention like no one else and has fans hooked whenever he picks up the mic. There were fears that the viewers would eventually get tired of Rhodes' gimmick and turn on him, as is often the case but not this time.

The second subtle hint came in the form of Kevin Owens. KO spoke about Rhodes in the trailer for the American Nightmare documentary when he said Vince McMahon personally flew to the former AEW star's house to get him signed.

Owens said:

"Vince McMahon flew to his [Cody's] house to get him back. Not many people can say that." [0:39 - 0:42]

If The Elite does make its way to the Stamford-based company, Cody Rhodes can take their help like how Reigns used Solo Sikoa and The Usos at WrestleMania 39 to take down The American Nightmare. It will be sweet revenge for Rhodes and a perfect ending to an epic story.