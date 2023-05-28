"Roman squashes her in 30 secs," "WM 40 main event right here" - Fans hilariously want female AEW star to face Roman Reigns

The wrestling world recently reacted to a hypothetical scenario of a top female AEW star facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That talent is none other than Jade Cargill.

Reigns and Cargill are having similar runs in their respective promotions. While The Tribal Chief reached 1000 days as the Universal Champion in WWE, Jade Cargill has crossed 500 days with the TBS Title in All Elite Wrestling.

Roman Reigns had the perfect opportunity to add even more gold around his waist as he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to challenge for the tag titles at Night of Champions. However, a major betrayal from The Usos led to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retaining the titles.

Meanwhile, Jade Cargill will look to successfully defend her title at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view against Taya Valkyrie. The duo have clashed against each other for the TBS Championship once, but the Baddies leader prevailed on that occasion.

With the manner in which both Reigns and Cargill have been booked in recent years, wrestling fans on Twitter recently reacted to the idea of a clash between the two stalwarts.

Dutch Mantell commented on who could dethrone Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell shared his thoughts on which superstar could end The Tribal Chief's historic reign in WWE.

While the veteran ruled out Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens from the conversation, he added Cody Rhodes defeating Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship makes sense.

"Well, I think he wants to take time off and he wants to go here and go there. I don't see a chance he can take it off yet. I don't see where he's going. As far as who's going to take the title of him, it's not going to be Sami Zayn, I don't think, it's not going to be Kevin Owens, I don't think. Probably the closest one would be Cody Rhodes but he's on RAW now, right? So, now we gotta wait eight months for that to roll around."

After the heartbreak loss at WrestleMania 39, it remains to be seen if The American Nightmare "finishes his story" and wins the top title in the sports entertainment juggernaut somewhere down the line.

How long do you think Roman Reigns' title run will last in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

