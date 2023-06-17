"Ronda Rousey gonna sue his a**" - Fans accuse AEW star of copying former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest stars in WWE. Although she has nothing to do with AEW, fans erupted after the latter company's former champion CM Punk's latest merchandise design showed striking similarities to Ronda's gimmick.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet debuted in WWE with a gimmick that paid tribute to Roddy Piper, getting into the world of professional wrestling as 'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey. Her ring gear was inspired by the Hot Rod as well.

CM Punk, meanwhile, has been absent from AEW programming for nearly a year. He has not wrestled or appeared in the Jacksonville-based company since the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. That is set to change on Saturday, June 17, when the Second City Saint will make his return on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of his second coming, AEW's official merchandise account announced the release of a new shirt labeled the Rowdy Ringer Shirt. The shirt displays a dog in a pattern similar to Roddy Piper's merchandise in his heydays. Moreover, the use of the word 'rowdy' led to fans believing that it was a copy of the former UFC Bantamweight Champion's gimmick.

Former WWE star commented on the backstage heat between CM Punk and The Elite

A number of people have commented their thoughts on the ongoing heat between the Elite and CM Punk after the media scrum that took place after All Out 2022. Among those was former WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe, who also commented on it.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the three-time WWE NXT Champion stated that it was an issue between grown men and should not be blown out of proportion.

“This isn’t a divide, it’s an argument between men. All those dudes don’t represent the entire genre of their generation. They have their own issues and their own problems. I don’t think it’s that deep. They’re grown-a** men. They have disagreements, they can figure it out or not. That’s between them,” Samoa Joe said. (H/T Sports Illustrated)

CM Punk will team up with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to take on Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson in his return match on AEW Collision. It is something fans have been looking forward to for a long time, and with the location being Chicago, the ovation for the Voice of the Voiceless should be deafening.

