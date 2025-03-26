"Royal Rumble 2026 confirmed," "Gooo Triple H" - Fans erupt after top AEW star confirms interest in a return to WWE

Many former AEW stars are now a part of WWE, including Ricky Saints, Penta, Rey Fenix, Ethan Page, and more. Former Women's World Champion Saraya has also confirmed her interest in returning to the Triple H-led promotion.

The Anti-Diva has been vocal about her AEW contract expiring later this year. Saraya has also teased a return to WWE, as she seemingly still has a great relationship with the Stamford-based promotion. She was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming in October 2024.

On The Hall of Fame podcast, Saraya recently revealed that she would love to return to WWE if the right opportunity arose. She spoke about how the company groomed her and helped her become a household name in the professional wrestling business.

Fans on X/Twitter reacted to Saraya's statement with interesting comments, predicting that she would return to the company during the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, a fan called for Triple H to start planning for The Glampire's potential return.

Some fans were against the idea of Saraya potentially returning to WWE as they didn't have any desire to see her make a comeback.

"I recall her burying WWE the first time she spoke in AEW lol," a fan tweeted.

"Makes sense. AEW clearly have zero plans to ever use her now after her last disappointing match. I’m sure a lot of the newer women in WWE had her to look up to. One of the first of the revolutionaries of that division," a person wrote.

"Is she still signed with AEW? And honestly, if she is then she can stay there. I don’t care for her to be in the WWE," a fan posted.

The Anti-Diva's last WWE match came on December 27, 2017. After that, she played different non-wrestling roles in the company.

AEW star Saraya on potentially wrestling Mercedes Mone

Saraya and Mercedes Mone share a storied history, dating back to their days in WWE. Both stars are currently signed to AEW, and many wonder why the promotion hasn't booked a feud or match between them.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Saraya said she and Mercedes Mone wanted to compete in a singles match. However, the former Women's World Champion disclosed that The CEO had other opponents lined up for her. She also felt that it was too late for a potential match between her and Mone.

"I don't know. I mean, we both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled. But I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now, so I don't know when that time would be. Unfortunately, I may not be there to be able to do that with her," she said. "It should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is. We wanted it, but it hasn't been the right time, I guess," the former Paige said. [H/T: Fightful]

Fans will have to wait and see if Saraya signs with WWE after possibly leaving All Elite Wrestling.

