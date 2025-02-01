"Rumble appearance confirmed," "Are you the 'favour'" - Fans erupt after AEW star's post for CM Punk ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 

A major AEW star posted something related to CM Punk on social media a day before WWE's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Fans have reacted to this and wondered whether this could be a clue regarding his surprise appearance at the show.

Danhausen is a name on the roster that is closely associated with The Straight Edge Superstar. Although they never feuded or interacted much on-screen during the latter's time with the company, they were constantly seen on social media sharing friendly banter. The two have also been spotted in person for some events.

Earlier today, The Very Nice, Very Evil star took to X/Twitter and posted banners of CM Punk that he spotted ahead of the Royal Rumble. He mentioned how it felt like he was being followed by Punk. He was also in Indianapolis, as he was invited to be a guest at WrestleCon this weekend.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Fans reacted to the post and wondered whether he was hinting at being at the Royal Rumble as he was also in Indianapolis. One even mentioned how bringing in Danhausen could be that "favor" that Punk agreed to with Paul Heyman. Another brought up how the AEW star should look for the WWE Superstar and ask him to pay up, since they've brought up owing each other money on social media previously.

Fans' reactions to the post [Credit: Fan responses on X/Twitter]

Danhausen explains his nickname for CM Punk

The AEW star was recently seen in a very rare, out-of-character interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet. He addressed a nickname that he gave CM Punk that stuck with him and with many others and revealed the criticism he got for this.

Danhausen called him "Pepsi Phil," and this fun nickname began to stick with others as well. He revealed that this originated from him combining Punk's real name with the tattoo of a Pepsi logo that he had. He mentioned how others called him out for making a moniker for the former WWE Champion if they weren't close like that.

“He’s got the Pepsi logo tattooed on him. Some people call him Phil... People were like, ‘Oh, don’t call him Phil. If you don’t know him, don’t call him Phil.’ But I’m like, 'That’s Pepsi Phil.' Like an annoying idiot, I call him Pepsi Phil,” said Danhausen. [From 56:50 to 57:18]

In the end, it seems like CM Punk has no problem being called this. The two have grown closer as time passes, and it seems that they remain great friends despite now competing for rival companies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback