News & Rumor Roundup: Another AEW departure, Ronda Rousey is All Elite? Tony Khan's new signing, WWE legend's son fined

An absent star appears to have quietly left the Jacksonville-based promotion. After reuniting with Marina Shafir outside WWE, will Ronda Rousey join All Elite Wrestling? We've heard some rumblings about whether an AEW move is on the cards for her.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan has officially signed a top free agent. And last but not least, a WWE legend's son got fined following his remarks on Dynamite this week. Now, without further ado, let's dive straight into today's news/rumors.

#4. The Bunny leaves AEW

The Bunny is officially no longer with All Elite Wrestling. Speculation was rife about her future after eagle-eyed fans noticed her ouster from the roster page.

She also removed all AEW references from her social media bio, leaving fans to believe she might have quietly left the promotion. Earlier today, Mike Johnson of PWInsider learned that the two sides have "mutually agreed" to part ways, though the exact nature of her departure is still unknown.

Neither Tony Khan nor The Bunny have made an official statement yet. The Bunny was an AEW original, having made her debut at Fyter Fest in 2019. The 36-year-old star had a lackluster run, as she was barely booked on television. She last wrestled on the September 6 episode of Rampage, where she joined forces with Anna Jay and Taya Valkyrie in a losing effort against Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Sky Blue.

#3. Will Ronda Rousey sign with AEW?

Ronda Rousey left WWE shortly after her SummerSlam loss against her long-time friend Shayna Baszler. Soon after, she seemingly confirmed her retirement via her Instagram handle.

However, it was short-lived as Rousey shockingly showed up at Lucha VaVoom to reunite with Marina Shafir in a tag team match against Taya Valkyrie and Brian Kendrick. As announced last month, Rousey will make her Wrestling Revolver debut on November 16, mere days before Full Gear this year.

Many fans have been wondering whether she will jump ship to All Elite Wrestling. Dave Meltzer recently noted that Ronda Rousey joining Tony Khan's company is a possibility given the latter's penchant for signing ex-WWE wrestlers:

"I wouldn’t like rule it out or anything, especially with all the people AEW does bring in… But it wouldn’t be a move that I would make now. I suppose if, like you get Mercedes [Mone], but I don’t know. I mean, Ronda didn’t knock them dead on her last WWE run, but maybe a new fan base in a new place. But it’s also a different crowd that’s more into the wrestling, unless into the name."

#2. Mariah May is All Elite

Indie sensation and former STARDOM talent Mariah May has officially joined the AEW roster. RJ City introduced her during the latest episode of Dynamite in a backstage segment.

The Glamour named Toni Storm as her inspiration and asked if she could meet her. RJ City, who previously worked with Toni Storm in her backstage skits, told May he could introduce her to the former Outcasts member next week. Mariah May kissed RJ City's cheeks out of excitement to end the segment.

Following the show, Tony Khan took to his Twitter handle to share the "Mariah May is All Elite" graphic to confirm her signing.

#1. Austin Gunn got fined by AEW

Austin and Colten Gunn are set to challenge MJF and a mystery partner of his choosing for the ROH World Tag Team titles at Full Gear pay-per-view.

On Dynamite this week, the tandem squashed The Bollywood Boyz within a minute, following which he shouted expletives at the audience. Shortly after, The Bullet Club Gold member took to his Twitter handle to reveal that he got fined for swearing on live television:

"Got fined 500$ for speaking my mind about what I thought about the fans tonight. It’s ok, I’m rich, plus, I’ll make it back when I get that POV bonus for stripping MJF of the ROH Tag Team Titles #AEWFullGear."

You can check out the excerpt from his promo here.

