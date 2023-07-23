Rumored AEW signing who has been compared to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson files trademark on ring name

It has been a month since EJ Nduka was revealed to be joining AEW. Recently, he filed for a trademark for his in-ring name.

Nduka made a name for himself in several industries. He is a professional IFBB bodybuilder, was a former Gridiron football player, and moved to professional wrestling right after. He then competed briefly for NXT, before heading to MLW, with his last match coming on AEW Dark.

Nduka drew comparisons to the Rock by none other than Triple H himself. When his free agency was announced it was reported that both AEW and WWE were interested in signing him. But eventually, the Jacksonville-based promotion was the one to land him. Now, his filing for a trademark may be preparation for his debut.

The full transcript for the trademark can be seen here.

EJ Nduka signed with AEW

The tweet above can be seen here.

AEW star compared to The Rock by Triple H

EJ Nduka was just recently signed to All Elite Wrestling. Just a few months back, he was on the receiving end of praises from WWE icon Triple H. In 2022, Nduka narrated one of his encounters with The Game.

On his appearance for Fightful's Grapsody, Nduka talked about how The Game conversed with him while they were training. Triple H nonchalantly compared him to The Rock, which Nduka did not initially realize.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne.'" (H/t Fightful)

EJ Nduka will definitely be an interesting addition to an already stacked roster. Another powerhouse will be set to make his mark on a major promotion, and there are high hopes for him based on his reputation.

How excited are you for Nduka's debut? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars